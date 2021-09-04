Fan Letters: “It’s time for this roller coaster to pick up speed!”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGot something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. I was mulling over the last time we saw really exciting football from Sunderland consistently. We’ve seen good games and even a few false dawns. However, the last time I remember the lads ripping into teams was the Reidy era. It was unreal to watch Johnston and Summerbee ripping into defenses. Attacking free-flowing football.

MLBchatsports.com

Doc's Morning Line: It's time to chin up and show up, Reds fans

If you’ve got the minutes, I’ve got the minutiae. . . BASEBALL TOWN, which I praised in This Space yesterday, mustered just 10,000-some souls the Small Park Monday night, for an important game against the hated Cardinals. Roll out the excuses, er, reasons: Threatening weather, COVID-19 on the rise again, schools returning, no bobbleheads or fireworks, no guarantee of free pizza, no ’75-‘76 team reunions, Simpsons re-runs airing somewhere.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Brazilian Stars Cleared to Play for Manchester City

Just two days ago the news broke those Premier League Brazilian players who were not released for international duty at the international break would have to quarantine for 5 days, meaning they would miss this weekend’s round of fixtures. For Manchester City this meant being without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, meaning Scott Carson would feature due to Zack Steffen being out with COVID.
Sportschatsports.com

Weekly Game Picks: Staff and S&PB Fans

Hey Silver and Black Pride fans, this year we will be bringing back the fan community weekly game picks to the front page. We will comparing the fan’s weekly picks against the staff has always been a great way of building community, competing, and gaining bragging rights around here at Silver and Black Pride.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Preview: Coventry United LFC vs Sunderland AFC Ladies in Championship season opener!

Tickets: £10 for adults, £7 concessions, £3 for Under 16s available from https://culfc-media.co.uk/match-day-tickets/ and on the gate. TV/Stream: Full match replay will be available via https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/womens-championship from Monday. Radio: Live match commentary available via Radio Plus Coventry http://radioplus.org.uk. The build-up... Sunderland boss Mel Reay has been speaking on the club’s...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Is the Leicester City Match a Must Win for Manchester City?

Many factors are currently up in the air for many clubs with the news that Brazil are not allowing Premier League players who were not released for international duty earlier in the month to play this weekend, insisting on a 5-day quarantine despite the players not leaving the country. City...
SoccerSB Nation

In Defence Of Reading’s Corner Defence

With Reading struggling to get off the ground this season, complaints have been flying about various aspects of the team and their execution on the pitch. Rightfully, most of the complaints have targeted the defence. Reading Football Club have given up five more goals than any other team in the Championship and more goals than in any five-game span since conceding 14 in a one-point haul from Coventry away to Millwall away last fall (if you back the window up to Blackburn away game, the goals against number is 15). The start to the season has been, to put it succinctly, Not Good.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Why Jack Diamond signed for Harrogate Town over League One clubs as Sunderland winger recalls message from Lee Johnson

The 21-year-old secured a loan move to the League Two side on transfer deadline day – after helping Harrogate win promotion from the National League in 2020. Diamond, who has signed a contract at Sunderland until 2024, made 24 League One appearances last season and featured in the play-offs but wasn’t expected to be a regular starter this campaign.

