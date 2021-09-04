Fan Letters: “It’s time for this roller coaster to pick up speed!”
I was mulling over the last time we saw really exciting football from Sunderland consistently. We've seen good games and even a few false dawns. However, the last time I remember the lads ripping into teams was the Reidy era. It was unreal to watch Johnston and Summerbee ripping into defenses. Attacking free-flowing football.
