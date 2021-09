There are few pests that cause quite the level of paralyzing fear as scorpions—and with good reason. Globally, nearly 1.2 million people are stung by scorpions each year, resulting in approximately 3,250 total deaths. In the U.S., approximately 1,700 scorpion encounters are reported to poison control centers anually, with approximately 9 percent of those who encounter these arachnids requiring medical care. However, it's not just out in the wild where you may find yourself running into a scorpion—read on to discover how you could be accidentally inviting scorpions into your home.