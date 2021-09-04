Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/4/21

As a kid growing up just outside Toronto, the only time I got to see the Yankees play live was when they were in town to play the Jays. In 29 years of cheering for the New York Yankees, though, I have never seen them win a game in-person. Over the years, I’ve seen some downright bizarre stuff happen to this team. Whether I’m the physical embodiment of a bad luck charm or this is just some bizarre coincidence remains to be seen, but I’ve gained a greater sense of optimism when it comes to the Yankees because of this personal losing streak. I’m going to tell you three quick stories, and then tell you why I’m choosing to remain positive.