Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/4/21
NJ.com | Randy Miller: Yankees starting shortstop Gleyber Torres returned to action last night, but that does not mean that the Andrew Velazquez story is done just yet. The Bronx native remains on the roster, despite appearing to fill the same role as Tyler Wade, as the Yankees believe that his speed and positional versatility can be used as weapons late in games down the stretch. With Gio Urshela currently day-to-day with a wrist injury and Torres likely to receive extensive rest as he ramps back up after his rehab assignment, expect to see Velazquez on the field on a regular basis for at least the next week or so.www.pinstripealley.com
