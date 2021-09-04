CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Fawns over Emma Stone in IG Post Talking about Watching 'Cruella'

By Siba Mosana
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to reveal her latest obsession. The pop icon reveals that she is a huge Emma Stone fan while admitting that she re-watches Cruella numerous times a week.

Singer Britney Spears has been in the news a lot lately, thanks to the drama surrounding her conservatorship. However, the pop legend always aims to keep things light and positive on her Instagram page in return.

Recently, the pop star made news again after her dogs were removed from her care due to concerns of neglect. Nonetheless, Britney brushed off the negative attention with yet another one of her joyful posts.

BRITNEY REVIEWS "CRUELLA"

Britney took to her Instagram to share a review of the new adaptation of “Cruella” amid her recent dog drama. The superstar posted a dress design sketch adorned with fresh tulips to accompany her caption.

In the caption, Britney reveals that she is a fan of the “Cruella” movie and admits to seeing it multiple times. She also surprisingly fawns over Emma Stone in her review and credits her performance for her child-like excitement:

“Emma Stone is [expletive] adorable and I feel like I’m 6 years old again watching it!!!”

The “Gimme More” singer further shares that she loves how the film enriches her imagination. Britney even showcases this benefit from the movie with the image she chose for her review, confessing she picked it because she is inspired by fashion.

The movie, which was initially released for streaming on Disney+, grossed over $221 million at the worldwide box office.

GOOD NEWS FOR BRITNEY

Fortunately for Britney, there will be a sequel to “Cruella” by the same scriptwriter and director. Additionally, Britney can gear up to get excited to see her favorite, Emma Stone, in the follow-up film.

Publications reported that Stone would return for the sequel after gaining major commercial success for the first. The movie, which was initially released for streaming on Disney+, grossed over $221 million at the worldwide box office.

This good news adds to a string of positive outcomes for Britney, who has been publicly fighting against her conservatorship. She recently celebrated a breakthrough with her father, Jamie Spears, agreeing to step down as a conservator.

Back in June, Britney spoke out against her father in front of a judge, claiming he was abusing his power as her conservator. She had been under the same legal arrangement since her public mental breakdown in 2007.

