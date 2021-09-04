CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Save Our River festival coming Sept. 18

Daily News Of Newburyport
 7 days ago

NEWBURYPORT -- Cornhole bags will be flying by the hundreds on Sept. 18 at the first Save Our River festival, a fundraiser to benefit the Merrimack River Watershed Council. The festival, co-sponsored by NBPT Cornhole, will open at noon at the Newburyport Elks Lodge outdoor pavilion, 25 Low St. It will feature a cornhole tournament, open to all ages and all ability levels. The tourney will be split into two categories -- a competitive tournament, and a beginners tournament.

