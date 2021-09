Pisgah picked up a three set to one victory over Cherokee Monday in Canton to move to 5-0 on the year as the Black Bears head into conference play. “For us to come in and be 5-0 starting our season when last year at this time during our season we were probably 0-6, we’ve made a different turnaround,” head coach Heidi Morgan said. “They’ve definitely changed the culture of our program. I’m proud of them but we’re not finished yet, we’re still hungry.”