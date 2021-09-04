CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Outlet Launched 4,000+ Home Deals for Labor Day, and the Discounts Are Shocking

By Christina Butan
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Overstock Outlet is always full of impressive under-the-radar deals — and they just got even better for Labor Day. You can currently save on over 4,000 new products added to the home outlet (yes, really!), including decor, candles, blankets, and big ticket items like mattresses and pricey dutch ovens. Whether you're prepping your home for a fall refresh or just love a good steal, you're bound to find a good deal on something that's been on your wishlist.

