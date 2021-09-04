CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon. * Through this evening. * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue into today as a cold front sits over the area. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

