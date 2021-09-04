CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Cedar; Dade; Hickory; Jasper; Morgan; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Rounds of showers and embedded isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue across the Highway 54 corridor into this afternoon. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy down pours are then expected to develop this afternoon into early this evening south of Highway 54 to along the Interstate 44 corridor. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.

alerts.weather.gov

