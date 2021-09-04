CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enabling one's favorite predispositions

By Jay Wisniewski
Aspen Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay McInerney made his name with his first novel, “Bright Lights, Big City,” published in 1984. With that slim paperback (there was no hardcover release) McInerney laid claim to 1980s Manhattan; he defined it for readers as Hemingway had Paris in the 1920s. Through a fluke of publishing, the book was everywhere and nowhere at first — talked about but impossible to find, as just 5,000 copies had been printed. It was a cult phenomenon and then a cultural one, as in subsequent printings it became a bestseller.

