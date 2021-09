Nothing less than a national championship will suffice for head coach Curt Cignetti and James Madison in 2021. The Dukes were knocked out of the FCS playoffs by Sam Houston State in the semifinals last spring, falling short of their quest to return to the championship game for the fourth time in five years. JMU hasn't won the national title since the 2016 season — under previous head coach Mike Houston — so Cignetti will be tasked with breaking the trend in 2021.