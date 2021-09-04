Young Entrepreneurs: Tire, auto business grows in Tyrone
For half of his life, Nik Dumin, 28, has worked in the trade in which he established his business, Tyrone Tire & Auto. “I’ve been in the automotive industry since I was 14 years old,” Dumin said. “I worked summers at Valley Auto Service in Altoona under Chris Messner, who, to this day, is one of my biggest mentors. The lead technician at Valley was Dan Bush, an absolute ace of a mechanic. Chris would offer insights of the business operations and Bush taught me the craft of quality automotive repair and diagnostics … I worked there through high school and a few years after school full time. After my time there I worked at various dealerships for various brands including Ford, Mazda, and Hyundai until I was fortunate enough to start my own auto repair business.”www.huntingdondailynews.com
Comments / 2