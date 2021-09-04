CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altoona, PA

Young Entrepreneurs: Tire, auto business grows in Tyrone

By MEREDITH PEACHEY For The Daily Herald
huntingdondailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor half of his life, Nik Dumin, 28, has worked in the trade in which he established his business, Tyrone Tire & Auto. “I’ve been in the automotive industry since I was 14 years old,” Dumin said. “I worked summers at Valley Auto Service in Altoona under Chris Messner, who, to this day, is one of my biggest mentors. The lead technician at Valley was Dan Bush, an absolute ace of a mechanic. Chris would offer insights of the business operations and Bush taught me the craft of quality automotive repair and diagnostics … I worked there through high school and a few years after school full time. After my time there I worked at various dealerships for various brands including Ford, Mazda, and Hyundai until I was fortunate enough to start my own auto repair business.”

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona, PA
Cars
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Tyrone, PA
City
Chestnut Ridge, PA
Altoona, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Valley Auto Service#Tyrone Tire Automotive#Forshey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Pivoting Is an Opportunity: Even for a Growing Business

Entrepreneurs rarely think about pivoting until their business fails. Nokia was the first company to produce touchscreen phones, but it failed to turn the company in that direction – and the rest is history. Entrepreneurs must keep an eye on the opportunities offered by the market to be ready to shift the course of their business at any moment. Even if you are satisfied with the way your business is going, it’s still important to identify the right time for pivoting. Pivoting is important because 70% of any startup's success is market-dependent.
Economyfordauthority.com

FoMoCo Dealers Perform Well In 2021 Canada Customer Service Study

Ford Motor Company has produced mixed results in recent J.D. Power studies, including a solid finish in the 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study and an average one in the 2021 Customer Service Index Study. The Ford brand ranked average in the latest Initial Quality Study, while Lincoln came in just below the segment average, though both improved upon their respective scores from 2020. Now, we have more positive results to report, as FoMoCo dealers in Canada scored well in J.D. Power’s 2021 Customer Service Study.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford To Cease Manufacturing In India, Import ‘Iconic’ Vehicles

Early this year, Ford announced its decision to cease its Brazilian manufacturing operations at three plants after more than a century of doing business in the country and a decade of losses that added up to around $12 billion. The automaker has faced similar issues in its Indian operations, which have long been an underperforming asset. Ford Credit stopped lending to customers in India back in June, and now, Ford has announced that it will cease manufacturing in the country as it continues to try and right the financial ship.
EconomyLima News

Parts shortage grows for auto industry

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. Some relief for consumers seemed to be in sight. That hope has now dimmed. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries...
EconomyTire Review

S&S Tire’s Paul Swentzel Shares Secrets for Longevity in the Tire Business

There’s no one secret recipe for business success. Sure, hard work has tons to do with it. Luck helps. And in the case of S&S Tire, you can’t have a successful three-generation business without having a solid foundation. For this Kentucky-based tire distributor, that foundation started with Paul Swentzel, co-founder of S&S Tire who has also helped other dealers and distributors in the industry get started with their own businesses.
Economyvcpost.com

Entrepreneur Keenan Williams' Business Program Is Raising Successful Entrepreneurs

Keenan Williams is the founder of KO Elixir, a multi-million-dollar skincare company that deals in the production of stretch marks and cellulite reduction creams. The budding entrepreneur launched his brand in 2018 and has continued to grow since its establishment. Keenan took on this business by studying the market and combining his customer relations skills.
ComputersMySanAntonio

This Might be the Perfect Course for Mac-Loving Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face these days is transitioning to a digital-first world. Everybody's going digital because more business is done online. Whether that means transitioning to a fully-remote workforce or just building a customer-facing website, things are probably changing for your business. Going digital should be...
Small Businesshuntingdondailynews.com

Young Entrepreneurs: Local contractors bring visions to life

Even before joining forces to create D-Squared Contracting, Tyrone Area High School alumni Robert Dean and Jacob Dorminy, each had their own entrepreneurial aspirations. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own business and make an impact within the construction industry,” Dean said. Dorminy took carpentry with...
Economyjust-auto.com

Chip shortage explained, Is Rivian worth it?, connected car investment – the week

The automotive industry’s chip shortage has transitioned from being a seemingly minor irritation when murmurings were first heard out of China in December 2020, to a full-blown crisis that is never out of the headlines. Further, COVID-19’s part in the crisis has taken on a new complexion and has seemingly run full-circle. At its start the common explanation was that the pandemic’s decimation of vehicle demand saw supplies pivot to sectors and products where short-term demand was more assured. When auto demand rebounded strong supply constraints and capacity inertia at fab plants resulted in lengthening chip lead times of between six and nine months. However, nine months into the issue and the problems are deeper than ever. This time it is not the fab plants where the finger of suspicion is being pointed, but at the chip manufacturing and assembly plants themselves. A spike in COVID-19 infection rates in Asia has seen local lockdowns and labour shortages affect manufacturing at chip plants in Malaysia and Thailand. The chip crisis is having deep rooted effects. New vehicle inventory is severely curtailed, which has had ramifications for sales in turn. In the US, August’s light vehicle sales fell 17.3% despite strong demand. A similar picture has been painted elsewhere sales in the UK fell 16.8% in August for example. Throughout the period GlobalData has kept track of the public pronouncements made by OEMs as to plant shutdowns related to the chip shortage. What plant stoppages do not reveal is the extent to which throughput is being managed by the OEMs to keep the factories humming at some sort of pace. This week marks the height of the crisis with 62 weeks of production set to be lost.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Vishal Bharucha Accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. VNB Business Brokers Founder & CEO Vishal Bharucha has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger. Vishal Bharucha was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven...
Businessthewestsidegazette.com

Shut Shop: American Car Manufacturer Ford Motor To Halt Production In India

NEW DELHI — Unable to penetrate the Indian automobile market, American manufacturer Ford Motor Company will shut its car factories in India but will continue engine manufacturing for export markets. Ford is the second U.S. auto major after General Motors to shut plants in the value-conscious market. “Ford restructures India...
Logan, UTcachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Discount Tire’s Visionary Commitment to Business and Service

Discount Tire on Logan’s Main Street has been part of the cityscape of our community for 45 years, leading the way not only in the tire industry, but also in community service. Larry Nicholls and his wife Vickie opened the store during the nation’s bicentennial celebration, on July 7, 1976, when Logan’s population sat at about 25,000 residents.
Rocky Mount, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Small Business Center launches entrepreneurs’ boot camp

ROCKY MOUNT — The Small Business Center at Nash Community College is offering an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp consisting of eight weekly classes led by Small Shops Marketplace and TradeIt owner Fred George. Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. Registration is available on a class-by-class basis. Attending all the classes is recommended but...
TechnologyRolling Stone

How These Entrepreneurs Use Technology to Enhance Their Everyday Business Practices

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In the modern world, it’s not just consumers who use wearables, apps or software to better their lives. Entrepreneurs and business leaders are also able to leverage new technology to enhance their business practices and ultimately improve their everyday work.
EconomyNewsTimes

This alliance seeks to train Mexican entrepreneurs who want to expand their business in the US

As part of its comprehensive strategy to consolidate the expansion of Mexican entrepreneurs in the United States, the Association of Mexican Entrepreneurs (AEM) announced an alliance with Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) , the purpose of this collaboration is to design joint strategies that provide greater projection to national entrepreneurs who want to cross borders through their business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy