First Saturday Cocktail Corner: In the final days of this summer, drink light beer

This month, right as we gear up for arguably one of Aspen’s most see-and-be-seen-among-high-society events (the Food & Wine Classic, of course), I opted to stray from the theme and take a break from waxing poetic about esoteric cocktail ingredients. I’d like to tell the whole world about a friend of mine, this little light of mine. I see it fitting to let it shine. I’m fixing to take y’all back to some better times, I’m gonna talk about light beer if y’all don’t mind. Man, do I miss the old Kanye.