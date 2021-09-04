USS Somerset to visit Somerset memorial, remembering victims

Sailors from the USS Somerset will visit Somerset County days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host the sailors, which includes CO Captain John W. Kurtz and LT Edwin Handley, CHC, USN, during their Open ‘Fore’ Business Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley on September 9th. The sailors will visit Somerset Rotary International the following day and conclude their day by placing the remaining 40 flags on the PA Turnpike entrance. The flag display pays tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001, placing 2977 flags to honor those lives and to act as a gateway to Somerset County and the Flight 93 Memorial. Volunteers from an array of businesses and organizations and ranging in age from 4-94 years old placed the majority of the flags weeks ago in time for the “America’s 9-11 Ride.”