If those behind-the-scenes photos and video of Batman from The Flash look an awful lot like the behind-the-scenes photos and video of Batman from The Batman, it's possible there's a very simple reason why: in spite of being set in completely different versions of the DC Universe, it could be you're looking at the same guy. According to Redditor Nostar123, cyclist and stuntman Rick English, who has already been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It seems to be English who was shooting the motorcycle stunts in Glasgow last month for Andy Muschietti's The Flash -- and also the motorcycle stunts in the same city, about a year and a half ago, for Matt Reeves's The Batman.