Recent years have seen movie fans clamoring for alternate releases of beloved films from what landed in theaters, whether those be extended, director's cuts or more intense, unrated adventures, but Dune director Denis Villeneuve confirms that the version of his new film that will be landing in theaters is the "final" version of the adventure and that there won't be an alternate cut of the film. Jason Momoa, however, added fuel to the speculation fires recently when he expressed his excitement to see everything Villeneuve shot for the film, resulting in rumors that a six-hour version of the film exists.