DEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other’s favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven’t said “I love you” yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I’m ready. The problem is, I’ve never been in love, so I’m not sure how I’m supposed to know if that’s what I’m feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I’m ready to say “I love you” to him? — The L-Word.