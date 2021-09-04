CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Is Roasting Patty Jenkins For Saying Streaming Movies Look Fake

By Scott Campbell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm snobbery is a very real thing in the industry, but it comes in different levels. For example, Steven Spielberg said he’d never direct a feature for streaming, which is perfectly fine because he’s one of the all-time greats and can do whatever the hell he pleases, but that didn’t stop him from okaying a deal that’ll see his Amblin Partners company produce multiple movies for Netflix on an annual basis.

Wonder Woman Director Says She’d Never Make A Movie For Streaming

Up until the release of Wonder Woman in the summer of 2017, it had been fourteen years since Patty Jenkins last directed a feature film. Her previous effort Monster had scored widespread critical acclaim, earned almost $65 million at the box office on an $8 million budget and nabbed Charlize Theron an Academy Award for Best Actress, but she’s dived headfirst into the blockbuster business since making her return behind the camera.

