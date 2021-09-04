CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The proof is in the economy

By LOCAL COLUMNIST WILLIE MAE SAMUEL
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCut taxes for the rich and refuse to help the hopeless, hungry and homeless. Give to them and the economy will be stimulated. The proof is in the economy that taxpayers’ funds released to those at the top do not trickle down. Those at the top have proven time and time again that the bottom does not matter to them. When President Obama bailed out the many corporate businesses, most of us can remember the reported wild spending and parties they held. After the dust of the partying settled, they decided to increase the salaries for the top CEOs. Nothing was learned from that it seems.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
David Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Republicans#Trim Tabs#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Related
BusinessHobbs News-Sun

COLUMN: Living in a Disneyland economy

New Mexico’s revenue estimators just announced the good times are here again! With almost $1.4 billion in “new” money for the upcoming fiscal year, progressive politicians Roundhouse are already drafting their shopping lists of things they want to buy for our state. In fact, the New Mexico House Speaker was so excited about this “new” money, he tweeted out that this was “proof that Democrat policies are working.”
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

States That Cut Federal Unemployment Early Only Hurt Their Economies

States that cut off unemployment benefits with the hope of motivating people to return to work are discovering their plan may be backfiring, as new research shows that their economies have not been stimulated by taking people off of unemployment. As states attempt to jumpstart their economies in the aftermath...
Public HealthBoston Herald

Fed chief: Pandemic has permanently changed economy

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes. “We’re not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at...
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
Presidential Electionphillytrib.com

Toomey is right about no Trump in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is right to urge fellow Republicans not to nominate former President Donald Trump should he announce a bid to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, as is expected. Toomey was speaking to CNBC at Italy’s Ambrosetti Forum on Friday. “I think after what happened post-2020...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Joni Ernst’s Attack On Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Has People Saying, ‘Wait, What?’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) raised eyebrows when she claimed President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates were just a “diversion away from 9/11.”. “They are leading by coercion,” Ernst railed Friday against the Biden White House’s sweeping directives on Fox News, joining the chorus of GOP criticism leveled against the plans that seek to end the pandemic.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

President Joe Biden (C) calls out as he is joined by (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy