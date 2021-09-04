Cut taxes for the rich and refuse to help the hopeless, hungry and homeless. Give to them and the economy will be stimulated. The proof is in the economy that taxpayers’ funds released to those at the top do not trickle down. Those at the top have proven time and time again that the bottom does not matter to them. When President Obama bailed out the many corporate businesses, most of us can remember the reported wild spending and parties they held. After the dust of the partying settled, they decided to increase the salaries for the top CEOs. Nothing was learned from that it seems.