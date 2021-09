The Congress Hill Church of God is celebrating 150 years of service to the community from its location on the corner of Pone Lane and Congress Hill Road in Franklin. Organized in the Congress Hill Schoolhouse in 1866, the present church building was erected in 1871 at a cost of $1,500 and dedicated Dec. 24, 1871. It was originally called Bethel Grove Church, but the name was later changed to the Congress Hill Church of God.