Backing ‘Safe from the Start’
It was startling to see in your recent news article (“Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day,” Aug. 30, Las Vegas Sun) the effects on women since the rise of Taliban power in Afghanistan. I am concerned about the continued issues this will have specifically for the women and children in that country. Amid emergencies and crises, there is a dramatic rise in gender-based violence (GBV), including child marriage, trafficking and rape, as a tactic of war.lasvegassun.com
