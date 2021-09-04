SME borrowing hit by new accounting rules
The FINANCIAL — Changes to global financial reporting regulations are affecting credit access for millions of companies around the world. New rules on bank accounting led to a 15-20% fall in banks’ SME lending between 2018 and 2020, according to new research by Aytekin Ertan, Assistant Professor of Accounting. He also warns that the implications for the post-COVID-19 period – when thousands of businesses are likely to be seeking financial support – could be detrimental for the wider economy according to London Business School.finchannel.com
