UC Davis Health researchers will receive a $24 million award for research aimed at improving cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease care for women. The UC Davis School of Medicine was selected as one of six California institutions to receive funds from a California-based class-action lawsuit against Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. The suit alleged Wyeth misrepresented the benefits and risks of its hormone replacement therapy medications for women. In cases where money remains after eligible class members receive their claim payments, courts can distribute those funds to charitable causes in what’s referred to as a cy pres award.