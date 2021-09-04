ODOT eyes $1.3 million project to narrow section of Route 224 in Randolph

A proposed project to narrow a stretch of U.S. Route 224 in Randolph from four lanes down to two is aimed at increasing safety in the area. Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Marsch said the proposal would eliminate the two eastbound lanes of Route 224 in the area of New Milford and Waterloo roads. The westbound lanes would be converted into one eastbound lane and one westbound lane. The south leg of Waterloo Road would be realigned and the north leg of Waterloo Road would become a cul-de-sac.