LETTER: Letter was off the mark on Biden

Editor, Register-Mail: "Trumpers" are now mainstream? Who would've "thunk" it? Yet according to the latest Rasmussen poll of Aug. 18, if the 2020 election were to happen now, Trump would defeat Biden in a landslide by 43% to 37%. The poll also shows that 12% of Biden's voters regret their vote, yet only 2% of Trump voters regret theirs. Maybe it is the lack of the Trump "oft intemperate" tweets that allows us all, except for the extremists on the left and main stream media, to see through a very transparent glass the ineptness of President Biden and the long term ill effects of the extreme Democratic Party positions mouthed by a minority but vocal extremist group within the party.