How many Corvette drag racing videos have we seen since the C8 'Vette's debut in 2019? We don't have a specific answer for that, except to say a lot. We've seen too many matchups to count, from Corvette-versus-Supra to Corvette-versus-GT500 and even crazy races like Corvette-versus-Rolls Royce. Occasionally we've seen the C8 race older Corvettes, but as far as we can tell, this is the first time we've seen the C8 race itself.