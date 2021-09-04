Quilt auction and flea market at Yoder’s Farm brings in a large variety of patrons

Habitat for Humanity & ReStore SEPT Special Saturday Collection -Saturday, Sept. 4th, 9am-12pm! 4922 Pittsburgh Ave. Accepting your new & gently used building materials, cabinets, doors, working appliances (10yrs or newer), hard furniture, lighting, fixtures, lumber, tools, plumbing, garden items or home decor! Located off of West Grandview in the business park, please enter South driveway and proceed to back of building, someone will meet you at your vehicle to collect your items. Masks encourage if unvaccinated. Donated items are sold in our ReStore with proceeds staying in our community to assist in funding future builds for local families. A fantastic resource for landfill diversion, reuse & upcycling, and offering affordable materials for purchase. Questions on items? Call 454-7025 ext 103 or restore@habitaterie.org. Regular donation drop off hours Tues/Wed/Fri 9am-3pm. Shop ReStore Fridays 9a-12p & Saturday 8a-4p.
