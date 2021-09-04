CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

LewisGale Montgomery marks hospital's 50th anniversary

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewisGale Hospital Montgomery marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration event at the hospital for staff and community leaders on Tuesday. “Since its inception, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and our HCA Healthcare family have remained focused on one thing – the care and improvement of human life. It’s what we do,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. “With an incredibly rich history as our foundation, we are excited about delivering high quality healthcare and service to the community for another 50 years.”

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Montgomery County, VA
Health
Montgomery County, VA
Government
Blacksburg, VA
Health
Blacksburg, VA
Government
County
Montgomery County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca Healthcare#Ems#Altamont Hospital#The Roanoke Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Federal appeals court rules against Tennessee abortion bans

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision to block a Tennessee measure signed into law last year that prohibits abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected and prevents citing a Down syndrome or other medical diagnosis as justification for an abortion. A three-judge panel of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy