LewisGale Montgomery marks hospital's 50th anniversary

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration event at the hospital for staff and community leaders on Tuesday. “Since its inception, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and our HCA Healthcare family have remained focused on one thing – the care and improvement of human life. It’s what we do,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. “With an incredibly rich history as our foundation, we are excited about delivering high quality healthcare and service to the community for another 50 years.”