Seattle Seahawks trade alert! The Seahawks have traded away CB Ahkello Witherspoon, sending him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The trade details are not yet known, but the Seahawks are likely to save $1.5 million with the move. Witherspoon had signed a 1-year, $4 MM deal with the Seahawks this offseason and it appeared that he was going to start for the team. But that changed in the past few days and now he’s been shipped off to the Steelers. Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the Seahawks and Steelers trade. SUBSCRIBE to Seattle Seahawks Today to stay up to date on the latest Seahawks news and Seahawks rumors throughout the 2021 NFL season!