Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Other than some Sunday showers, the extended weekend is looking great

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 9/10: Warmer than yesterday but still quite nice. Soak up that September sun. Tonight: Partly clear. Lows: 60-67. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower and storm chance. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail. The weekend...

PM Update: Summer-like heat returns on Sunday

Much like this date 20 years ago, today’s weather was fantastic. It’s been a pleasant late-summer day with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, as well as plenty of sunshine. It will be more of the same on Sunday, but with a noticeable uptick in temperatures and humidity as highs make a run at 90 degrees, with a trend toward even hotter weather by Monday.
Sunday looking nice in spite of isolated shower chance – Matt

We’re not quite done with wet weather this weekend, but we’re done enough that you should make your plans with confidence for Sunday. Skies have cleared out on Saturday but will cloud over again tonight. Wake-up weather on Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Starting Saturday night a couple of showers will be possible near the Canada border, but are unlikely to come down out of the mountains. Isolated shower chances will continue through mid-afternoon for places like Republic, Colville, Newport, Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. Elsewhere rain chances on Sunday will be less than 10 percent and we’ll see the sun come out again after lunchtime.
Sunday Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms Return

Rain chances return for Sunday. Saturday Night, Sunday & Sunday Night: Expect the clear skies on Saturday night to quickly fill with clouds after the midnight hour. Lows will once again be in the middle to upper 60s, but humidity levels will return by early Sunday morning courtesy of abundant amount of tropical moisture being pumped into the regions on a southerly wind. The rain could start by early morning and will be widely scattered through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday afternoon and night. Rain chances will stand at a solid 80%.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to clear skies and seasonable temperatures. It’ll be a gorgeous day with highs a little warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) If you are heading to Shanksville for the Flight 93 Memorial, it’ll be a comfortable, sunny day with highs in the low 70s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The weekend gets warmer with highs above normal and back in the 80’s on Sunday. It’ll start to feel a little sticky, so maybe a good day to take a dip in the pool if you didn’t close it. High pressure keeps us dry through the start of the work week with lows mild and nearly 5 to 10 degrees above average in the mid 60’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday when a cold front will cross the region. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We don’t see temperatures get back near normal in the upper 70s until Thursday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to clear skies and seasonable temperatures. It’ll be a gorgeous day with highs a little warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. If you are heading to Shanksville for the Flight 93 Memorial, it’ll be a comfortable, sunny day...
Sunday showers ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight sees increasing clouds with showers that arrive late. Bill's fans will have to dodge the rain drops on Sunday because the late-night showers continue into the day ahead of an approaching cold front. A strong to severe thunderstorm or two is possible across the viewing area as the front sweeps through. The main threat will be gusty winds. Showers and a thunderstorm or two linger into the overnight with lows being a little cooler than the night before. Things quiet down Monday. Temperatures pop on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Another cold front sweeps through, but it will do nothing to lower temperatures much. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.
Saturday seemed okay, but what day had the skies of 20 years ago?

Every day has its weather, and each day’s skies and weather probably deserve to be judged on their own merits. Certainly, Washington’s Saturday showed many merits and much of meteorological note. In parts of the sky, at times during the day, we could be pardoned for claiming to see a...

