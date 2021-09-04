CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas * Until noon CDT Sunday. * At 702 PM CDT, local law enforcement continues to report flooded roadways in the northern portions of the county. Flooding will continue overnight, with some county roads impassible. Between 3 and 7 inches fell Friday night. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Humboldt, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Mildred, Bassett and Iola Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

