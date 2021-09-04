Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 100 PM CDT Saturday. * At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving over saturated ground soils from earlier heavy rainfall. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.