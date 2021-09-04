What channel is LSU vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2021 season opener

No. 16 LSU faces UCLA (1-0) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The game will be televised by FOX. LSU, which went 5-5 last season after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 with a 15-0 record, will be making its season debut against UCLA, which won its season opener against Hawaii last week, 44-10. The Bruins are seeking their third ranked victory under fourth-year coach Chip Kelly.