CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

What channel is LSU vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2021 season opener

By Trevor Booth
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 16 LSU faces UCLA (1-0) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The game will be televised by FOX. LSU, which went 5-5 last season after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 with a 15-0 record, will be making its season debut against UCLA, which won its season opener against Hawaii last week, 44-10. The Bruins are seeking their third ranked victory under fourth-year coach Chip Kelly.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Pasadena, CA
Football
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Oregon State
Pasadena, CA
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Brock Huard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ucla Football#Tv Channel#American Football#Lsu#Fox#Tigers#Fox Live#Fox Sports App#Ucla 2 Sept 11#Mcneese State 3 Sept 18#Central Michigan#Louisiana Monroe#Texas A M Ucla#Fresno State 3 Sept 25#Stanford 4 Oct 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Federal appeals court rules against Tennessee abortion bans

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision to block a Tennessee measure signed into law last year that prohibits abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected and prevents citing a Down syndrome or other medical diagnosis as justification for an abortion. A three-judge panel of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy