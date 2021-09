Throughout the day of the pommel horse final, Max Whitlock’s arms grew heavy and butterflies filled his stomach. He thought about when and where his routine might go wrong, who might beat him and how his Olympic crown might slip. “I was the most nervous I’ve ever been for any competition in my life,” he says. “But then, as soon as I put my hands on the pommel, the nerves just washed out of me. It was so, so strange, like a feeling of ‘OK, let’s go’.”Whitlock went on the attack. He had little choice, performing first with no option...