More than a year after Dr Disrespect's infamous Twitch suspension, fans still have unanswered questions about how things went down. While some new rules at Twitch might shed light on the Doc's ban in the future, fans have been in the dark ever since Dr Disrespect's forced departure from the platform. Now, the Doc has unexpectedly opened up about his experience streaming on YouTube, his ongoing lawsuit with Twitch, and his next steps.