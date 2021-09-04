Dream Retriever: You have something special to offer

Zachary Elliott Special to Valley News Two of my nieces were over the other day and decided it was the perfect time to perform a talent show while bouncing on my bed. The talent they chose to display wasn’t what you’d expect. Instead, they decided to put on an animal show. One of them acted as the trainer while the other clawed, roared and squealed, sometimes all at once, pretending to be the scary beast. And let me tell you, if you’ve never seen a 7-year-old pretend to be a velociraptor, you don’t know fear. I don’t know if we ever grow out of pretending, do we? If you’re like most, you spend a lot of your time pretending to be something you’re not. People pretend they are successful, important and influential all the time. We are constantly trying to fool.