Bukayo Saka is one of the hottest prospects in English football, having burst onto the scene in emphatic fashion in the past few years.The 20-year-old has been one of the brightest sparks in Arsenal side which has been struggling for the past couple of seasons, under the management of first Unai Emery and now Mikel Arteta, while also securing himself a regular spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.His versatility combined with his technical ability on the ball, excellent crossing and lightning-quick pace have endeared him to both England and Arsenal fans alike.Saka predominantly plays as a winger but has also...