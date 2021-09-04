CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

HGV driver shortage: UK firms embark on the long road to plug the gap

By Joanna Partridge
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGtHB_0bmUL9b500

For an insight into the hottest spot in Britain’s jobs market, an industrial estate on the outskirts of Bristol is a good place to start.

There, at a logistics depot on Royal Portbury Dock at the mouth of the River Avon, apprentices are making the leap from an array of jobs to becoming HGV drivers.

Many of the twentysomethings who are answering the call for young people to join the booming and acutely short-staffed logistics sector are lured by the prospect of a lifelong career – and soaring wages. “There is an opportunity to earn good money,” said Maykal Petrov, 27, a former warehouse worker originally from Bulgaria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374v9J_0bmUL9b500
Jo Markham, transport manager for the logistics company Wincanton takes HGV1 driver Gabi Stefan through a refresher course. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

Across the road from the warehouse, another logistics firm, Gist, which drives for Marks & Spencer, is fighting over the same pool of workers. A sign at its depot entrance, urging people to “drive for us”, offers £5,000 “sign-up and retention” bonuses.

Long viewed as an unglamorous industry, where drivers toiled away in the background on unsociable hours that kept them away from their families for days at a time, trucking has burst into the public consciousness.

The acute shortage of HGV drivers has become a flashpoint in the UK’s staffing crisis, leading to gaps on supermarket shelves and a string of warnings from large businesses including McDonald’s, Nandos and Coca-Cola about shortages of stock and even forced closures of their outlets.

The shift to online shopping accelerated by the pandemic has created an insatiable appetite for drivers, warehouse workers and other staff to keep the logistics industry on the road. Yet this growing need for a bigger pool of qualified drivers has collided with a staffing squeeze, after many EU drivers went back to their home countries, in part because of Covid and Brexit.

The shortfall is estimated to stand at 100,000 drivers by the Road Haulage Association (RHA), while the existing workforce is ageing fast. The average age of a UK driver is 50 and the industry body is warning that about a third of the UK’s 380,000 drivers may retire within the next five years. The squeeze is predicted to get worse, and there are warnings that there may be gaps on shop shelves come Christmas . The food and drink industry has called on ministers to introduce a short-term visa scheme to recruit overseas workers, including HGV drivers, to ease disruption in the food supply chain .

At the Portbury warehouse, owned by a customer of the logistics firm Wincanton, apprentices are queueing up to get behind the wheel. The company has run an apprenticeship scheme since 2017, but never before on the current scale of 128 participants.

There, they learn the ropes in logistics while the firm funds their HGV driver training and the tests required to gain a driving licence. After a year, provided they have passed their tests, the apprentices are guaranteed a job driving lorries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybiiq_0bmUL9b500
Wincanton apprentice driver Maykal Petrov receives training at the Portbury depot near Bristol. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

Wincanton hopes the scheme will go some way towards filling its current 600 driver vacancies, 13% of its 4,700-strong workforce of drivers, as well as a fast-track driver training scheme for current staff, or people who may already have some driving experience.

“It’s harder for our managers to find the flexible workforce to be able to ensure that we are providing for our customers,” said Jo Pick, people director for operations at Wincanton.

“But we are working really hard to fill all of those gaps and what we really want to focus a lot of our time and attention on is moving people through our apprenticeships as well as through the fast track.”

The firm is also looking to recruit people into the industry who may not have considered a career in driving, including former offenders. They are also targeting women, who currently represent just 2% of the driver workforce.

“A lot of the movement in the industry recently has been just moving the same driver population around different companies, so we want to focus on trying to stop that merry-go-round and increase the driver workforce overall,” Pick says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YTJh_0bmUL9b500
Freight management company Gist is offering sign-on and retention bonuses to attract lorry drivers. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

“Historically, recruitment for drivers would typically have been done through job boards for experienced drivers who know where to go. But we do want to reach broader markets. We are using social media more broadly, we are advertising in service stations where car or taxi drivers are driving through.”

Haulage veterans say drivers are being offered salaries in £40,000s and £50,000s as companies struggle to retain drivers, but warn that is not sustainable with average industry margins of about 2%. All that has prompted questions about whether it could lead to higher inflation – bleeding through to supermarket prices and higher wage demands more widely.

Stuart Macintyre is one of those who has traded office life, and a stint volunteering as a special constable at Greater Manchester police, for a career in driving. At the start of 2020, the 26-year-old from Rochdale didn’t even have a licence to drive a car, only passing his test just before the pandemic put a halt to driving tests.

Almost five months into his apprenticeship with Wincanton, Macintyre has passed his class 2 HGV licence, which allows him to drive lorries up to 33 tonnes. He aims to get his class 1 licence to drive lorries up to 44 tonnes by the end of the year.

“At first it was daunting, but after the first day driving it was a breeze,” said Macintyre, recalling his first time behind the wheel of an HGV. “You are more aware of your surroundings and what other people are doing. You have to be more concentrated on the road and what is around you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndoHA_0bmUL9b500
Stuart Macintyre, an apprentice HGV driver at Sainsbury’s distribution centre in Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

As Macintyre is experiencing at first hand, becoming an HGV driver is more complex than many people imagine. Last month, the Sun newspaper launched a “keep on trucking” campaign, aimed at recruiting tens of thousands of lorry drivers to help ease the current staffing squeeze. The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, infuriated many across the industry by shooting down calls for an immigration amnesty, instead saying companies should hire UK-based workers .

Sitting in the cab of a 44-tonne double-decker articulated lorry, laden with bathroom furniture, Gabriel Stefan is preparing to drive 175 miles to Wigan, along the M5 and M6 motorways.

Before the journey of about five hours, 38-year-old Stefan has completed his vehicle checks and ensured that he has entered the height of the vehicle on the display inside the cab, in case of unexpected diversions that take him under bridges.

There is a narrow foam mattress on a bunk behind his seat, but Stefan, who has been based in the UK for six years since arriving from Romania, doesn’t expect to use it, and will return to Bristol that evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gV4i_0bmUL9b500
A driver is put through positioning tests at the Wincanton depot near Bristol. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

Stefan welcomed the rising pay for HGV drivers, but riding high in his lorry, it was easy to see the responsibility of the job, which could not be learned overnight. “It is more stressful on here than in a small van,” he said.

The current delays for HGV drivers awaiting their tests, following the closure of testing sites during the pandemic, is another obstacle in the industry’s path. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is not expected to clear the backlog until spring 2022 , according to Logistics UK.

Prospective drivers enticed by the prospect of rising wages are able to self-fund their training and qualifications, estimated to cost as much as £4,000, according to Sally Gilson, skills policy manager at the Road Haulage Association.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Yet Gilson and other industry members believe the government needs to change its retraining policy, which only supports funding for those who have reached an advanced education level, level 3, equivalent to A-levels.

“The government tells the sector we must train homegrown talent but then doesn’t enable funding to retrain at level 2. This must change,” said Gilson.

As Stefan’s lorry edges out of the trading estate, with an automated voice informing other road users that the vehicle is turning left, it is clear that solving the driver staffing crisis represents a mammoth task, with no short-term fix.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgv#On The Road#The Long Road#European Union#Hgv#Royal Portbury Dock#Marks Spencer#Mcdonald#Coca Cola#Eu#Covid#Portbury#Gist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Low risk of catching Covid in public toilets, study finds

Covid-19 has seen many plans go down the toilet, but an Australian-led study shows public loos pose little risk of catching the virus. Led by Australian National University Professor Sotiris Vardoulakis, researchers found no evidence of airborne transmission for pathogens such as Covid-19 in public toilets. The peer-reviewed study, published...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Melbourne’s Covid lockdown restrictions led to fewer preterm births, and researchers want to examine why

Obstetricians and gynaecologists are examining why Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in greater Melbourne seem to have led to a reduction in babies being born early. A peer-reviewed paper published in the medical journal, Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and led by Monash Health obstetrician Dr Daniel Rolnik, was conducted across three maternity hospitals in Melbourne. The study included 3,150 women who were pregnant during tough Covid-19 pandemic restriction measures in Victoria during 2020, and 3,175 women who were pregnant before the restrictions were enforced.
TrafficPosted by
newschain

Government changes HGV test rules in bid to tackle shortages

HGV drivers will only have to take one test rather than two, the Government has announced, in a move designed to help quell shortages. The Department for Transport (DfT) said up to 50,000 more HGV driving tests would be made available, with drivers now only having to take one test to drive both a rigid and articulated lorry.
EconomyBBC

Norfolk family firm selling lorries due to driver shortage

A family-run haulage company in the East of England is selling two of its lorries because of a driver shortage. W's Transport of Wood Norton, East Dereham, Norfolk, has been operating since 1985 and has a fleet of six lorries. Transport manager Helena Wright said the firm advertised for a...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: Paypal introduces new fees between UK and EU

PayPal is increasing fees that will affect business with the EU – British companies will be charged a 1.29 per cent fee for payments from the European Economic Area (EEA) and vice versa. Most businesses currently pay a 0.5 per cent fee for similar charges, a figure that has remain unchanged since before the UK left the EU customs union and single market. PayPal said it is incurring extra costs such as the rising interchange fees between the UK and EEA as European rules capping debit and credit card interchange fees at 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively,...
Public Healthnewfoodmagazine.com

UK supply chain woes continue as M&S blames EHC officials

Marks and Spencer has flagged up difficulties with Export Health Certificates as a potential cause for the UK’s supply chain difficulties, which show no signs of stopping. The UK’s supply chain difficulties have continued into September, as high-street retailer Marks and Spencer warned of a range of new problems for food imports into the UK.
TrafficBBC

HGV driver shortage: Stafford farmer told to dump milk

A dairy farmer said he was told to dump his milk after a shortage of lorry drivers meant it could not be collected. Henry Bloxham said he and other farmers were told by a haulage firm their milk could "not be picked up" on Saturday after some drivers did not turn up.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK faces more supply chain chaos unless it puts an end to insecure work, warns TUC boss

The UK faces more supply chain chaos unless it cracks down on exploitative, insecure work, the boss of the TUC has said.Frances O'Grady said worker shortages that have left supermarket shelves empty were caused in part by the rapid growth of zero hours contracts and the gig economy. "It's not just about pay and conditions. It's about the business models that we have seen mushroom over the past 10 or 20 years. Far fewer lorry drivers are directly employed than were 20 years ago.""We need to roll back casualisation because what's clear is that this is not just bad for...
Economytheloadstar.com

'Firms undervaluing their drivers caused this shortage crisis across Europe'

Acute driver shortages in Central Eastern Europe (CEE) are coming to the fore, amid a post-pandemic spike in volumes. Several sources, including Deutsche Post DHL, told The Loadstar supply chains were struggling to find drivers in and around CEE, with one source suggesting this “blew open” the claim that UK driver shortages could be cured with a “dose of European drivers”.
TrafficBBC

Government to shorten HGV driver testing process

The government is expected to announce a shake-up of the HGV driver testing process as soon as Thursday. It wants to fast track drivers into the haulage industry amid chronic shortages which have caused supply problems. The BBC understands that during meetings between government officials, hauliers and suppliers, the "penny...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

UK bus services cancelled due to driver shortages

Bus services are facing disruption across several regions of the UK due to a driver shortage which has been catalysed by Brexit and Covid.Local authorities in Lincolnshire and parts of Northern Ireland have advised parents to make their own arrangements for travelling to school this week because there are not enough drivers to take the usual numbers of children.Lincolnshire County Council said the move, which coincides with the start of the new school year, was due to "challenges currently faced by transport providers in retaining and recruiting drivers".Bus routes in Somerset and York have also been hit by cancellations or...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Food shortages will end when workers are paid more, say HGV drivers

McDonalds has run out of milkshakes, Nando’s and KFC are struggling to stock enough chicken and the Co-op says it faces the worst food shortages in memory.While the country is hardly on the brink of famine, it is clear that the UK has a problem getting food to where it needs to be and the situation looks set to worsen.Iceland’s boss is among those to have raised the prospect of empty supermarket shelves at Christmas thanks to an ongoing shortage of lorry drivers.Debate on the topic has divided partly along the fault line of Brexit. Some Remain voters have...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Budgens and Londis face ‘severe disruption’ to supplies as HGV drivers strike

The construction industry faces a further hit to supplies of cement while deliveries to 1,500 Budgens and Londis convenience stores are expected to be severely disrupted as lorry drivers strike over pay.Growing supply problems for a host of retailers and industry sectors look set to intensify amid a wave of industrial action by drivers.More than 200 drivers delivering vital building materials voted for industrial action this week after rejecting a below-inflation pay offer and criticising a “marked lack of dignity at work”. The drivers deliver cement to large construction projects, including Hinkley Point, HS2, Sellafield and Thames Tideway. They also...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Bin collection becomes latest casualty of HGV driver shortage

Bin collection within 24 local councils has been disrupted due to self-isolation rules and a lack of workers to drive the lorries. Local government leaders have called on the home secretary Priti Patel to relax immigration rules for heavy goods vehicle drivers to ease the disruption. The Local Government Association said that while most councils have been able to keep their collections running, some – such as Manchester City council and Cambridge country council – are having to reduce services. A spokesperson added: “These issues are partly due to the problems with a shortage of HGV drivers, which is affecting...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Ikea struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers due to Brexit and lorry driver shortage

Ikea is struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers, with Brexit and a shortage of lorry drivers to blame for the disruption.All 22 stores in the UK are experiencing problems and shoppers have reported some outlets completely running out of mattresses, among other items.The Swedish retailer has said that 10 per cent of all its products are affected by the shortages.Ikea is just one of a string of companies being hit by the impact of the current supply chain crisis.Last week, McDonald’s, Iceland, the Co-op and Greggs all admitted that they were facing difficulties with stock.The Wetherspoon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy