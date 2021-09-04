CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children face a mental health crisis, but they need more than antidepressants | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett

By Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXKO1_0bmUL8iM00
school counsellor talks quietly to a child with Do Not Disturb sign on door<br>A91JDF school counsellor talks quietly to a child with Do Not Disturb sign on door Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo

I was still a child when I read Prozac Nation, the 1994 depression memoir by Elizabeth Wurtzel . It was probably inappropriate for a tweenager, but thankfully no one ever monitored what I checked out of the library. On its release, Prozac Nation had been hailed as capturing the zeitgeist in its depiction of the child and adolescent mental health crisis that then gripped the US.

“Very early in my life it was already too late,” Wurtzel wrote, likening the creep of her depression to Mike Campbell’s description of how he went bankrupt – “gradually, then suddenly” – in Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. “You won’t even notice it coming on, thinking that it is somehow normal, something about getting older, about turning eight or turning 12 or turning 15, and then one day you realise that your entire life is just awful, not worth living, a horror and a black blot on the white terrain of human existence. One morning you wake up afraid you are going to live.”

Almost three decades on, according to NHS figures children are being prescribed antidepressants in record numbers. In 2020, there were 231,791 prescriptions for the drugs issued to children aged between five and 16. A study last October by NHS Digital found that one in six children aged between five and 16 in England is “likely to have a mental disorder”, an increase of almost half since 2017. The children’s commissioner, Anne Longfield, has warned that services are unable to meet demand, with up to half of all children and teenagers referred to mental health, learning disability and autism services in the run-up to the pandemic left without proper support. This summer, referrals hit a record high. Parents, mostly mothers, report having to give up work to look after their mentally ill children. A recent Unicef survey ranked the UK in the bottom third of wealthy nations when it came to assessing the quality of children’s mental health.

It is a catastrophe. The rise in prescriptions, campaigners worry, is partly down to GPs feeling powerless to help in the face of long waiting lists and systematically underfunded services. It seems that rather than being a last resort for children, whose brains and bodies are still developing, medication is becoming a first resort, often without the complementary talking therapy that so many need. Drugs are not a substitute, and yet they are being used as a sticking plaster. Not funding child mental health services adequately is a false economy: those children will grow up, and, having not been treated properly in childhood, will likely need more support in adulthood.

Personally, I’ve cost the NHS quite a lot over the years, having first been diagnosed with PTSD in 2010. I was lucky to receive free trauma-focused therapy, after waiting for less than a month, and which was extended by the therapist. I happened to be in the right place (Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust) at the right time, but it could easily have gone another way. I don’t know where I would be now without that treatment. Dead, potentially.

I have spent many years reading and writing about trauma, and in doing so I have come to understand that its seeds germinate in childhood, because this is the time when we form our core beliefs. One of the things I remember thinking when I read Prozac Nation was that, in comparison, I wasn’t all that bad. I didn’t want to die. But I knew that something was wrong, and would undoubtedly have benefitted from counselling. I had a largely happy childhood and was surrounded by love, but there were also multiple stressors, I clearly had anxiety, and that anxiety potentially made me less resilient. Who knows whether, with early intervention, I would have become so ill later. But I suspect I may have coped better with what life threw at me.

Related: After I was arrested and sectioned, restorative justice offered me a lifeline | Bryony Friars

It’s heartbreaking to think of all the kids now who will end up needing treatment in adulthood, some of whom may never be able to live normal lives, when their suffering could so easily have been mitigated when they were small, just as the suffering of some of the adults in their lives could have been. Yet there continues to be little focus on the societal factors regarding why so many children, and the adults around them, are suffering from mental ill health. It’s rage-inducing, too. The government insists that it is “ investing more than any government to transform mental health services” and that “early intervention and treatment is vital, and through our long-term plan an additional 345,000 children will be able to access NHS-funded support by 2024”. Assuming those promises are even kept, three years is a long time in the life of a child, and after more than 10 years of Conservative government, it is too little, too late. This crisis has been looming for years.

Mental health awareness has come on a lot since I was little, but even then people knew that children and adolescents could become anxious and depressed. We have known it for a long time. At school, we read about Holden Caulfield, in The Catcher in the Rye, smashing all the windows in the garage in his early teens (“They were going to have me psychoanalyzed and all”), and The Bell Jar’s Esther Greenwood swimming out and out and out in the hope of drowning. Years later, I saw a documentary in which a childhood friend of Sylvia Plath’s recalled the real-life swim she had based that scene on; how he had sensed that she had no intention of coming back to shore.

They knew the signs then, and we know them even better now. But what good is that when there is no proper treatment? When children and families are left to struggle on, with medication as their only option? Some of those unhappy children will grow up to have their own. That old misattributed line comes to mind, about insanity, and doing the same thing over and over but somehow still expecting different results.

  • Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett is a Guardian columnist and author

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Plath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Mental Disorder#Antidepressants#Prozac Nation#Nhs Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Sydney man with leukaemia denied Covid vaccine booster shot his specialist recommended

A 62-year-old Sydney man with leukaemia who was told by medical specialists that he needed a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine has been denied an additional dose. Six weeks after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Brian Gee’s haematologist ordered a Covid antibody test to assess his body’s response to the vaccine.
Mental Healthbaylorlariat.com

It’s OK to struggle with mental health

For most of my life, I have dealt with mental health issues. Most of my friends know I suffer from severe anxiety and depression, and I am not shy about it. However, this was not always the case. I strongly believe it’s important to destigmatize mental health. There is a...
Behind Viral VideosWebMD

TikTok Creators Are Destigmatizing Men’s Mental Health

Aug. 24, 2021 -- One TikTok user is helping to destigmatize men’s mental health by being open about his own. In a recent video, TikTok sensation Rod Thill told his followers, which number over 1 million, about “things other men have said to me when I open up about my mental health.”
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos

Just like we can have physical troubles, be it a headache or something more troublesome like cancer, similarly, we can also have issues with our mental status. Just because we can’t see or feel it, we can’t ignore its existence. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have. Still, a large section of our society believes it. But the good news is that awareness regarding such issues has gradually developed as more and more people are acknowledging to the world about their mental conditions. Change is visible but certainly, it will take time for the whole of humankind to embrace this fact.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Experiencing More Symptoms When You're Depressed

Content Warning: Please know that within this article are themes of depression, mental health, suicidal ideation, and treatment. If you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish at 800-273-8255. Like many other people, in the last 2 years...
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental Healthcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Spotting the Signs of a Mental Health Condition

With thoughts of earning good grades, acing the big tests, balancing extracurricular. activities, fitting in with classmates and getting into the college of their choice swirling around in their heads, it’s no wonder today’s youth is stressed out. For some, the pressure could lead to mental health issues, like feelings of anxiety, depression and other disorders. Add in a breakup with a significant other or fight with a close friend, and it could begin to feel like things will never get better.
Mental Healthfwbusiness.com

Sept. 9 - Self-care and resiliency are keys to combating trauma

Each person handles trauma in their own way, and the tragedy of the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, is no different. Bowen Center Clinical Director Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, psychologist, weighed in on how trauma can affect people and how to cope with it. “When I think of any...
Mental Healthalternativemedicine.com

How Mental Health Conditions Impact People’s Lives

Mental health used to be a taboo subject that people were too afraid or ashamed to speak about, even among friends and family. Luckily, today it’s spoken about much more openly. Those who suffer from mental health conditions, of which there are many, have their lives impacted by that reality in many different ways.
Behind Viral VideosNursing Clio

15 Seconds to Illness: How TikTok is Contributing to an Eating Disorder Epidemic

Today, the idea that social media has a great effect on mental health is hardly a revelation. As more individuals join these social networks and harmful content becomes easier and easier to disguise, the number of affected children and teens continues to grow. In particular, new social media networks such as TikTok have contributed to a higher, and still growing, number of eating disorders than ever before – globally. Eating disorders (EDs), mental health problems affecting an individual’s relationship with food and body image, have more than doubled in prevalence over the last twenty years. In fact, they affect thirty million Americans and are the second most lethal mental illness after opioid overdose.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Social Media Affects Mental Health in Adolescents

The digital world has influenced social development during adolescence in Millennials and Generation Z more so than previous generations. Studies show that teens now spend less time engaging in face-to-face social interactions due to the increase in digital media use. Despite the benefits of social media, exposure to it can...
Mental HealthSFGate

Is Adult-Onset ADHD Real? Or Is It Just Pandemic Stress?

Mental health has suffered during the pandemic. Eighteen months in, that’s no longer a revelatory observation; it’s a weary, widely accepted truth. By the end of last year, roughly 42% of American adults were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, up from just 11% the year before. One positive, though:...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Mental health experts offer advice for talking to children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crisis intervention line was set up for students and families at New Hanover High School to call after Monday’s shooting. “We’ve had quite a few students that have called and they’ve been expressing their fear of returning to school, some students are in shock of what happened yesterday because some were very close to the incident and they witnessed what happened,” said Leslie Wilder, New Hanover County’s clinical therapist supervisor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy