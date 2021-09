Rishabh Pant to continue as captain as we look at the best predicted playing 11 for Delhi Capitals (DC) for phase 2 of IPL 2021 in UAE. Having suffered a major breakthrough ahead of IPL 2021 with their first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer missing from the squad, Delhi Capitals have ended the Phase 1 of IPL 2021 on a high. Under the dynamic leadership of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals are currently at number 1 in the points table with 6 wins from 8 games.