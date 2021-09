The Philippines’ president Rodrigo Duterte will run for the post of vice president in next year's elections, his party PDP-Laban confirmed on Tuesday. The move is seen as a bid by Mr Duterte to retain power after his six-year term as president ends in June 2020. In July this year, the 76-year-old had reportedly admitted that he was using his vice presidential bid as political leverage. “That’s just for politics, for leverage. You would know what is a lame duck. It’s just for political posturing so they will not treat you badly since I’m on my way out,” he was...