Sonoma County, CA

New Interim Public Defender To Take Over Starting Next Week

SFGate
 7 days ago

Sonoma County officials announced Friday the appointment of a new interim public defender who will take over for the retiring Kathleen Pozzi starting next week. Jeff Mitchell, currently the county's chief deputy public defender, will oversee the office where he has worked since 1995. County Administrator Sheryl Bratton announced Mitchell's appointment, saying he "has distinguished himself as a respected leader and public defender in all aspects of felony, misdemeanor and juvenile cases."

