Public Health

NMSU researchers team up to examine food supply chain instability amid pandemic

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - Relationships can make or break businesses. A team of researchers in the New Mexico State University College of Business is wrapping up a data analysis project to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic drove food supply chain instability. The months-long project, which started thanks to an established partnership with a major food producer, is closing with a key theme: Businesses need stronger bonds to endure future large-scale disruptions.

www.lcsun-news.com

