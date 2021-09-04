NMSU researchers team up to examine food supply chain instability amid pandemic
LAS CRUCES - Relationships can make or break businesses. A team of researchers in the New Mexico State University College of Business is wrapping up a data analysis project to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic drove food supply chain instability. The months-long project, which started thanks to an established partnership with a major food producer, is closing with a key theme: Businesses need stronger bonds to endure future large-scale disruptions.
