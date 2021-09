One of the more overlooked aspects of Shohei Ohtani’s greatness is how dangerous he is on the base paths. Ohtani’s home-run prowess (MLB-best 42 round-trippers this season) and ability to attack hitters with his patented triple-digit fastball are both well-documented, but were you also aware the 27-year-old is tied for sixth in the majors with 22 steals? This season, Ohtani ranks a respectable 65th in MLB (that puts him in the 88th-percentile) with an average sprint speed of 28.8 feet per second, which is faster than Andrew McCutchen, Whit Merrifield, Javy Baez, Brett Gardner, George Springer and even Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, who swiped 30 bags as recently as 2019.