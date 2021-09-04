CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Gendt: My enthusiasm for the bike came back after the Tour de France

By Daniel Ostanek
Thomas De Gendt has said that he thinks 2022 will be his final year in the peloton, with the Belgian set to potentially end a 14-year career on the bike next year. The 34-year-old Lotto Soudal rider has admitted to struggling this season, notably at the Tour de France, and told Het Nieuwsblad that he would only consider continuing past 2022 if it was in a role as a road captain or domestique rather than his current position as one of the team's attacking leaders.

