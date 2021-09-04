NASA's First Lunar Rover Set To Land on the Moon in 2023
It has long been common knowledge that there is water ice on the surface of the Moon due to the pioneering efforts of the many lunar expeditions in the past three decades. In order to truly explore and entertain the idea of humans taking up a potential permanent residence on the Moon, NASA scientists have devised a plant to land the world’s first autonomous lunar rover on the Moon to search for dihydrogen-monoxide deposits.hypebeast.com
