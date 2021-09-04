OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Tips for early season deer hunting

I am assuming you have secured permission to hunt and have done some preseason scouting to familiarize yourself with your hunting area and spent time practicing with your selected hunting gear. If you are bowhunting, you should have spent many hours practicing shooting with the actual equipment you will be hunting with and have become fairly accurate with estimating yardage. Most times, you will be fortunate to have one shot opportunity and you need to make that opportunity count. It doesn’t do you much good to practice shooting a light weight bow with arrows that have target points and then just before opening day, you switch over to a heavier poundage hunting bow with arrows with broadheads on them. There is a huge difference.