European Citizens Reject EU-Imposed Crypto Regulation
Most European citizens reject the idea of a cryptocurrency regulation regime imposed by the European Union (EU) on its member states, according to a recent survey. Most surveyed citizens lean towards independent cryptocurrency regulation in each country, compared to 25% that approve an EU-imposed regulation. However, most of the citizens polled acknowledged they still don’t know much about cryptocurrencies in the first place.news.bitcoin.com
