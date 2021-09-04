CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

European Citizens Reject EU-Imposed Crypto Regulation

bitcoin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost European citizens reject the idea of a cryptocurrency regulation regime imposed by the European Union (EU) on its member states, according to a recent survey. Most surveyed citizens lean towards independent cryptocurrency regulation in each country, compared to 25% that approve an EU-imposed regulation. However, most of the citizens polled acknowledged they still don’t know much about cryptocurrencies in the first place.

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Countries#Eu Countries#European Citizens Reject#The European Union#Eu#Europeans#Proposals European#Euronews#Italians#Greeks#Estonians#Spaniards#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Crypto is Volatile but Innovative says European Finance Authorities

Crypto is Volatile but Innovative says European Finance Authorities. ESMA says crypto is volatile but innovative. The framework calls for more transparency and legal certainty. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) notes in its report that crypto is volatile yet innovative. Meanwhile, Crypto assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT)...
Economyktwb.com

EU ministers stress need for EU budget rules to support investment

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – European Union finance ministers stressed on Friday that any changes to EU budget rules, now under review, should support continued investment in the post-pandemic economy. EU budget rules, which set limits on government borrowing to protect the value of the euro, are now suspended until the...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Herald

EU approves funds to Italy's ITA, lifts Alitalia burden

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's competition watchdog on Friday cleared an injection of Italian government funds into new national flag carrier ITA, and said the company would not be held accountable for illegal state aid given to its predecessor Alitalia. Just a month before ITA takes to the skies, the...
Currenciesthepaypers.com

Ukraine recognises crypto and passes legislation to regulate it

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted legislation regulating foreign and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges operating from within the country. Ukraine is hoping its new digital asset regulations will attract foreign crypto exchanges to set up shop in the Eastern European nation. The legislation is based on the existing standards developed by the...
Economyaudacy.com

EU orders Italy to recover 'illegal state aid' from Alitalia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog on Friday ordered Italy to recover 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from ailing air carrier Alitalia, saying that a probe found the loans to constitute illegal state aid. Alitalia has been in financial troubles since 2008. The airline was in desperate need...
Congress & Courtsbitcoin.com

Lawmaker Presents Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrencies in Panama

A Panamanian lawmaker has introduced a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies in the National Assembly. Among the proposals in the bill is the legalization of cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ethereum, as a means of payment, including for paying taxes. Proposed Crypto Law Will ‘Give Legal Certainty and Safety to Crypto Assets...
Worldbitcoin.com

Ukraine Adopts Law ‘On Virtual Assets’ to Regulate Crypto Market

The parliament in Kyiv has passed legislation determining the rules for crypto-related operations in Ukraine. The law “On Virtual Assets” recognizes cryptocurrencies as intangible goods while denying them the status of legal tender. It also regulates the activities and obligations of crypto businesses. Ukraine Legalizes Crypto Activities, Defines Virtual Assets.
Economyambcrypto.com

Ukraine: Parliament unanimously votes to legalize, regulate cryptos

Imagine you’re a country with a lukewarm economy, exporting mostly metals and agricultural products, but without a great deal of foreign investment. Doesn’t sound like a great prospect, does it? However, this European country may just have found a way. Ukraine believes it has the answer – It’s betting big...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

Top Finiko Crypto Pyramid Executive Arrested in Russia’s Tatarstan

A high-ranking representative of Russia’s notorious Finiko Ponzi scheme has been arrested in Tatarstan. Ilgiz Shakirov, a businessman from Kazan, rose to the rank of vice president of the crypto pyramid which is believed to have defrauded millions of investors in the Russian Federation and surrounding regions. Kazan Police Detain...
Economyinvesting.com

EU wants world-first carbon border levy to hit more sectors after 2030

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to expand the EU's carbon border tariff to cover more sectors and products after 2030, subjecting more international trade to the world-first policy, a senior Commission official said on Thursday. The Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July published its proposal for a...
Agricultureinvesting.com

EU parliament committee approves farm subsidy reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament's agriculture committee on Thursday approved a deal to overhaul the European Union's huge farming subsidies, including new measures aimed at making agriculture greener. The committee approved three pieces of legislation, which from 2023 will govern spending from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) -...
Economybitcoin.com

India's Cryptocurrency Legislation Will Be 'Distinct and Unique,' Says Lawmaker

The chairman of India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance explains that cryptocurrency legislation in India will be “distinct and unique.” He added, “We have to balance stability and growth but we recognize how important this whole area of crypto is.”. Lawmaker Provides an Update on Crypto Legislation. Jayant Sinha, a...
EconomyMetro International

EU rejects UK demand to renegotiate N.Ireland protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Britain must resolve problems over Northern Ireland trading using the protocol agreed between them, the EU’s Brexit coordinator said on Wednesday, rejecting a British demand to renegotiate it. European Commision vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on the eve of his first trip to the British...
Public HealthArkansas Online

EU regulator determining covid-booster stance

AMSTERDAM -- The European Medicines Agency reports it has started an expedited evaluation of whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose should be given six months after people...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Europeans detest EU crypto laws, member states want more autonomy

Survey shows Europeans don’t like EU crypto laws implemented for all member states. European citizens want more crypto transparency and autonomy for member states. According to a recent poll, the majority of European citizens are opposed to an EU cryptocurrency regulation regime being imposed on member states. The most popular...

Comments / 0

Community Policy