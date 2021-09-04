BOOM Esports adds Yopaj as mid laner
Indonesian esports organization BOOM Esports is overhauling its roster after a failed bid at Dota 2‘s The International 10. Following the departure of three of its members that played at the last chance Southeast Asia qualifiers for TI10, BOOM’s reinforcements include former OB Esports x Neon mid laner Erin “Yopaj” Ferrer. BOOM’s former mid laner, Rafli “Mikoto” Rahman, remains part of BOOM and will move to the inactive roster, but he will temporarily play for OB Neon for the upcoming Moon Studio tournament.dotesports.com
