BOOM Esports adds Yopaj as mid laner

Any teenager or youth in this current generation has played a video game either using a mobile device or other electronic gadgets. For sure, the current generation doesn’t have an idea about the early Street Fighter video game introduced in the early 90s. Talk to any game fanatics born in the 80s who loved to play video games. They will indeed mention how Street Fighter stirred them during those golden eras. If you are not familiar with Esports gaming, the fact is this industry has always been around since video games emerged. However, Esports has not been popular in the earlier decades like other video games, but it is gaining ground tremendously. To mention, a few of the most played Esports games include: League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG, and Fortnite. For now, let’s only focus more on Esports growth and why it is the newest trending video game with large viewership and revenue. You will also understand why the Esports industry is getting popular and why it is here to stay.