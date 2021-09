Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres last weekend and it managed to break some Labor Day weekend box office records and earn the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the movie's release, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and director Destin Daniel Cretton appeared on the latest episode of ComicBook.com's Marvel-themed podcast, Phase Zero. During the chat, Liu was asked what Marvel project he'd most like to see Shang-Chi in, and the actor answered What If...?, the new animated show that releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.